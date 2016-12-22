Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Puts up 15 points in win

Anderson recorded 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one block across 28 minutes in a 125-111 win over the Suns on Wednesday.

With the Rockets cruising to a fairly comfortable win, coach Mike D'Antoni was able to hold most of his starters' minutes in check for the second half of the back-to-back set, but in competitive contests, Anderson should regularly clear 30 minutes, especially with Clint Capela (leg) due to miss the next four-to-six week. Montrezl Harrell, who started at center in place of Capela on Wednesday, and Nene Hilario will handle the vast majority of minutes at the position, but D'Antoni indicated that Anderson would also be asked to play some center occasionally. While Anderson's defensive shortcomings make it less than ideal to deploy him against bigger players, the prospect of a slight uptick in minutes during Capela's absence at least raises his fantasy ceiling a little bit higher.