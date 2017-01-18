Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Questionable for Wednesday vs. Bucks

Anderson (illness) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Anderson was held out of Tuesday's matchup with the Heat because of an illness, so there's a chance he's still dealing with some lingering symptoms. He'll receive treatment throughout the day and Anderson will likely try and give it a go during pregame warmups, which should give us a better indication of his eventual playing status. If he's unable to take the court, Corey Brewer would likely pick up another start, while Sam Dekker could get some added minutes off the bench.