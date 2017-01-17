Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Heat

Anderson (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Heat, Rockets play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.

Anderson has fought through an illness over the past few games, but after going through some pregame work ahead of Tuesday's tilt with the Heat, he's now going to receive the night off for rest. He'll look to return for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, but in the meantime, Trevor Ariza is slated to move to power forward, with Corey Brewer entering the starting lineup at small forward. Brewer should see the biggest uptick in minutes after averaging just 15.3 so far this season.