Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Scores 19 in Wednesday's loss

Anderson scored 19 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT) with five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 36 minutes in a 120-109 loss to the Celtics on Wednesday.

Anderson has been an efficient scorer after missing time with a stomach virus. He's shot 57.9 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from three-point range with three triples in each of his two games back from the illness.