Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Scores team-high 27 in Sunday's loss

Anderson scored 27 points (9-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding seven rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 120-101 loss to the Pacers.

With James Harden getting held in check, Anderson carried more of the scoring load than usual and had his most productive game since Christmas. He's now averaging 18.3 points, 4.5 boards and 3.5 three-pointers in four games since recovering from a stomach bug.