Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Scores team-high 27 in Sunday's loss
Anderson scored 27 points (9-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding seven rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 120-101 loss to the Pacers.
With James Harden getting held in check, Anderson carried more of the scoring load than usual and had his most productive game since Christmas. He's now averaging 18.3 points, 4.5 boards and 3.5 three-pointers in four games since recovering from a stomach bug.
More News
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Scores 19 in Wednesday's loss•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Will play, start Monday vs. Bucks•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Expected to play Monday vs. Bucks•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Will not be available Saturday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Won't return for second half Friday vs. Warriors•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Will start Friday vs. Warriors•