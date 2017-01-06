Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Struggles to find the distance

Anderson posted 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt), four rebounds and an assist in 31 minutes during Thursday's 118-116 win over the Thunder.

Anderson missed a slew of open long-range bombs Thursday, but he continues to play big minutes under head coach Mike D'antoni, whose system favors three-pointers early in the shot clock. He's taken 102 threes -- nearly 40 more than sharpshooter Kyle Korver has taken this season -- and hit a deadly 41.3 percent. It's a safe bet to assume Thursday is not the start of a slump.