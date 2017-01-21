Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Will not be available Saturday vs. Grizzlies

Anderson (illness) will not travel with the team for Saturday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Calvin Watkins of ESPN reports.

Anderson returned after a two game absence for Friday's game against the Warriors, but was forced to exit early. He is still recovering from an illness that has not allowed him to eat for three days. His next opportunity to return will be Monday against the Bucks. Trevor Ariza started slid up to power forward, while Corey Brewer started at small forward in the previous two games Anderson missed, which will presumably be the case again Saturday.