Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Will play, start Monday vs. Bucks

Anderson (illness) will play and start at power forward in Monday's game against the Bucks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Anderson has been battling a stomach virus over the past week, and after suffering a setback when he attempted to play in Friday's loss to the Warriors, it appears as though the big man has recovered after resting up over the weekend. The 28-year-old isn't expected to face any playing-time restrictions Monday, and his return to the starting lineup means that Sam Dekker, who posted 30 points in his first career start Saturday against the Grizzlies, will head back to the bench and presumably take on a more limited role.