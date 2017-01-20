Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Will start Friday vs. Warriors

Anderson (illness) will start Friday's tilt against the Warriors, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Anderson's designation as a starter doesn't necessarily mean he'll play starter's minutes, as he's not fully recovered from a stomach virus quite yet. However, if he does manage to play his usual minutes, Sam Dekker and Corey Brewer will likely see the most significant decreases in workload, while Trevor Ariza slides back to his usual small forward slot.