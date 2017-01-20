Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Will try to play Friday vs. Warriors

Anderson (illness) was able to take part in the Rockets' morning shootaround and said that he'll try to play Friday against the Warriors, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com reports.

Anderson has been sidelined for the Rockets' past two games while battling a stomach virus, and while he noted Friday that he still isn't quite feeling 100 percent, he's at least made progress on some level since Wednesday's win over the Bucks and thinks he's wel enough to give it a go. If Anderson appears sluggish early on Friday, however, coach Mike D'Antoni probably won't hesitate to pull the plug on the big man and lean more heavily on small-ball lineups featuring Trevor Ariza and Sam Dekker at power forward. As such, Anderson doesn't profile as a strong DFS option for the nine-game Friday slate.