Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Won't return for second half Friday vs. Warriors

Anderson (illness) will not return for the second half of Friday's tilt against the Warriors, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Anderson's illness seemed to get the best of him, forcing Corey Brewer to start the second half of Friday's game in his place. Anderson finished with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound. His next chance to play will come Saturday against the Grizzlies.