Rockets' Ryan Kelly: Dealt to Clippers
Kelly was dealt from the Rockets to the Clippers, David Aldridge of NBA.com reports.
After being traded from the Hawks to the Rockets in exchange for cash considerations, Kelly is now a member of the Clippers, although it's likely he will be waived in short order. Kelly isn't expected to be of much use to the Clippers if he does stay, considering his modest averages of just 1.6 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.3 blocks per game last season. Kelly's contract for next season is non-guaranteed, provided he's waived prior to July 7.
