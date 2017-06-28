Rockets' Ryan Kelly: Dealt to Houston
Kelly was dealt from the Hawks to the Rockets on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations, Bob Rathburn of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
The Hawks likely weren't planning on using Kelly much next season considering he played just 110 minutes this past year, so they've opted to send him to Houston in exchange for financial flexibility. His intended strength is primarily as a floor spacer, as he's a 6-11 forward with a career three-point percentage of 31.6 percent. While that's not great, Kelly is still just 25-years-old and has only taken 323 attempts from deep.
