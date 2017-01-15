Dekker (shoulder) will be active and available to play in Sunday's game against the Nets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Dekker strained his shoulder during the fourth quarter of Friday's game against the Grizzlies, but it appears to be just a minor ailment. After sitting out Saturday's practice for rest, he's fully expected to play on Sunday, so look for Dekker to take on his normal bench role as a depth option at both forward positions, likely seeing minutes in the low 20's.