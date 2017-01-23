Dekker is slated to come off the bench Monday against the Bucks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Dekker made some waves in the fantasy realm after tallying 17 points off the bench in Friday's loss to the Warriors and then following up with a career-high 30 points in a win Saturday over the Grizzlies, but his value will take a hit now that Ryan Anderson (illness) is on track to return to the starting five. The second-year forward figures to see a downgrade in playing time upon returning to the bench, though his stellar performance of late may have earned him some more minutes than he'd normally receive when the Rockets are at full strength.