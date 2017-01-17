Dekker (shoulder) said he would be able to play Tuesday against the Heat, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Dekker played 17 minutes and scored eight points to go with three assists, one rebound and one steal in Sunday's win over the Nets, but didn't return to the contest after his left shoulder flared up. It was a preexisting injury for Dekker, who was listed as questionable heading into the contest, but it seems he's feeling just fine heading into Tuesday's contest. The second-year forward has only surpassed 20 minutes twice in the last 10 games, but should hit that benchmark Tuesday and could even be promoted to the top unit, as regular starting power forward Ryan Anderson (illness) is listed as doubtful to play.