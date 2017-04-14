Dekker's weekly examination of his injured left hand confirmed he suffered a fractured wrist, which is expected to sideline him for another three-to-four weeks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Dekker underwent surgery at the start of last week, and although he still has stitches and a cast for his left wrist, he was reportedly shooting at Friday's practice using only his right hand. Despite that activity, the second-year pro's return will rely on the Rockets advancing in the playoffs, as his three-to-four week timetable will see him miss at least the entirety of Houston's first-round series with Oklahoma City.