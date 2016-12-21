Dekker scored 10 points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), along with seven rebounds, an assist, a turnover and a block on Tuesday in a 100-102 loss to San Antonio.

Dekker couldn't buy a basket Tuesday night, but still managed to find 20 minutes of court time through pure hustle and athleticism. Midway through the fourth quarter, he stretched out for a high degree-of-difficulty steal around halfcourt before taking it hard to the rim for two free-throws. If Dekker continues to due the dirty work when his shot doesn't fall, he'll earn a lot more minutes even when Capela (leg) returns.