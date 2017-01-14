Dekker is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Nets due to a left shoulder strain, Calvin Watkins of ESPN reports.

Dekker presumably sustained the injury in Friday's loss to the Grizzlies. He provided nine points, four rebounds, one assist, and two triples across 14 minutes in the contest. If he cannot go, Corey Brewer figures to see an increased role providing depth at small forward.

