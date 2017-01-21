Dekker put up 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a block in 28 minutes during a 125-108 loss to Golden State on Friday.

Although Dekker was off from three-point land, he registered his highest point total since December 14th against Sacramento. Dekker was in attack mode all night, an encouraging sign for his fantasy value, and also created second-chance opportunities with four offensive rebounds. He'll look to build on this performance Saturday against the Grizzlies.