Rockets' Sam Dekker: Scores career-high 30 in start
Dekker produced 30 points (12-19 FG, 6-11 3Pt), four rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes during a 119-95 win over the Grizzlies on Saturday.
Dekker got his first career start with Ryan Anderson (illness) sidelined and exploded for a career-high 30 points. The six three-pointers made doubled his previous season high of three and he even outscored James Harden. Anderson shouldn't be out for long, and may return in the next game, but this performance will likely earn Dekker more minutes going forward.
