Dekker will get his first career start Saturday against the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With Ryan Anderson (illness) out, Dekker will draw the start. Corey Brewer had been starting in Anderson's place, but Dekker has shown more promise when he touches the floor, averaging 10.0 points and 6.3 rebounds across 26.0 minutes over his past three games

