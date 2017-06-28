Rockets' Shawn Long: Dealt to Houston
Long was traded from the 76ers to the Rockets on Wednesday in exchange for cash and a 2018 second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reports.
Long was a late addition to the 76ers and ended up playing in just 18 games. That said, he made an impact when he took the floor, averaging 8.2 points and 4.7 rebounds across 13.0 minutes per game while shooting 56.0 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three. It's unclear at the moment whether or not Houston intends to keep Long, as they've been making trades all Wednesday, manipulating their finances to acquire Chris Paul. However, considering Long has potential as a stretch five, he could fit the Rockets' floor-spacing gameplan nicely if they opt to hang onto him.
