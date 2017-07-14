Rockets' Tarik Black: Signs deal with Rockets

Black signed with the Rockets on Friday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

The terms of the contract have not yet been disclosed, but Black will return to Houston, where his NBA career began in 2014-15. Since that 25-game stint with the Rockets, Black has developed into a very capable reserve big man, compiling averages of 5.7 points and 5.1 rebounds in 67 games (16 starts) for the Lakers last season. As the roster currently stands, Black projects to back up Clint Capela and Nene at center, and he could also see time at power forward in more defense-oriented lineups.