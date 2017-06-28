Rockets' Tim Quarterman: Traded to Rockets
Quarterman was traded from the Trail Blazers to the Rockets on Wednesday in exchange for cash, Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reports.
Quarterman spent most of the 2016-17 season bouncing back and forth between the D-League and the NBA, playing just 80 total minutes for Portland across 16 games, racking up 31 points, 14 boards and 11 assists. In the D-League, he averaged 11.2 points, 7.1 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 36.4 percent from the field across 30.8 minutes per game. While he's not exactly a high-level prospect, the Rockets are likely looking for as much backcourt support as they can get after trading away Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams in exchange for Chris Paul. As of now, his fantasy outlook still looks meager at best.
