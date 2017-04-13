Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Breaks out of shooting funk
Ariza posted 15 points (6-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) with six assists, five rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal across 38 minutes in regular-season finale Wednesday against the Timberwolves.
Ariza entered the game having hit just four of his past 22 field-goal attempts. He still has some work to do, but his 6-of-14 shooting performance at least has him trending in the right direction as the team prepares for a first-round playoff series with the Thunder.
