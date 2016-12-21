Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Continues to struggle from outside

Ariza scored 16 points (6-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), along with six rebounds, four steals, two assists and a block in Tuesday's 100-102 loss to the Spurs.

Ariza has had a rough go from beyond the arc recently. Typically a sharpshooter from outside -- whose also a beneficiary of James Harden's world-class ability to drive and kick -- Ariza has shot just 34.1 percent from deep in December. He did shoot 53.3 percent on 5.0 three-point attempts per game in October, so there is reason to believe his jumper will return, or at least doubt that it's gone completely.