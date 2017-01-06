Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Ice cold against Oklahoma City

Ariza scored 10 points (4-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, a steal and a block in 35 minutes during a 118-116 win over the Thunder on Thursday.

Ariza couldn't buy a basket Thursday. He continues to play 30-plus minutes a game for head coach Mike D'antoni, however, which means his production should stay consistent for fantasy owners. The Rockets have also played well with Ariza on the floor lately -- his plus-minus in December was 10.1 -- so his playing time is unlikely to dip despite his offensive struggles.