Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Just 1-for-12 in loss

Ariza finished with three points (1-12 FG, 1-10 3Pt), five rebounds three assists and two steals in 36 minutes Thursday during a 113-108 loss to the Hawks.

Ariza went 0-for-4 in the first half, but finished with a healthy plus/minus, so Houston felt comfortable keeping him on the floor for defensive matchup purposes. As the game went on, however, Ariza continued to struggle from the floor. Despite playing 18 minutes in the second half, he shot 1-for-8, missing six of his seven three pointers. Ariza is now in a slump and has hit just four of his last 29 shots.