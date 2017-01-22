Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Limited to season-low three points vs. Grizzlies

Ariza recorded three points (1-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes during a 119-95 win over the Grizzlies on Saturday.

The three points were a season low for Ariza, who hasn't exactly been lighting it up over the past three games. Over that stretch, Ariza is 8-of-28 from the field for a combined total of 20 points. He did still manage to help the team by tying his season high with 10 boards. Ariza also extended his streak of making at least one three-pointer in a game to 22 games. He'll have a chance to get his offense going against the Bucks on Monday.