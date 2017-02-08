Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Produces well-rounded line versus Magic

Ariza produced 20 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 36 minutes of run during Tuesday's 128-104 victory over the Magic.

Ariza produced a well-rounded stat line to help the Rockets take care of business, reaching the 20-point mark for the firs time in the last 12 games. He had endured an obvious scoring slump during that span, scoring in double-digits just four times and connecting on multiple three-point attempts an equal amount. Ariza's production in the other categories had remained rather consistent during the drought, and he should reprise his status as a useful fantasy asset once his shot begins to fall more regularly.