Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Scores 10 points in 44 minutes

Ariza put up 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in 44 minutes during a 101-91 win over Washington on Monday.

Ariza's playing time continues to outpace his scoring output by a mile. Over his last three games Ariza has seen 40 minutes of court time on average, but has scored just 42 points total over that same span. For comparison, fellow Rocket Eric Gordon has played 31 minutes per game over his last three outings, but has put up 65 points over that period. Ariza offers a lot of defensive flexibility with his length and off-ball instincts, and he's been able to generate some key turnovers, but one has to wonder when his offensive stagnation will become a problem.