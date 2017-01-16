Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Scores 23 points in Sunday's win

Ariza finished with 23 points (7-11 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 33 minutes during the Rockets' 137-112 win over the Nets on Sunday.

Ariza was on fire from beyond the arc, matching his season high in made treys. The 31-year-old veteran has appeared in all 43 games in 2016-17, converting on at least one triple in 40 contests and swiping at least one steal in 38. Furthermore, Ariza's defensive presence is extremely valuable along the wing, and that has helped him secure 30 minutes or more in all but six instances.