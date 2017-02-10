Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Stuffs stat sheet in win over Hornets

Ariza scored 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-10 3Pt) and added seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 42 points during Thursday's 107-95 win over the Hornets.

Ariza is a multi-category producer, and this was a great well-rounded performance - he was one point away from beating his season average in every counting category. He was in a lengthy scoring drought before Tuesday, scoring fewer than 13 points in 11 straight games while failing to post consecutive games in double-digits. He's never been a great scorer, but now that he has put together three straight games with at least 10 points, his production in other categories should have him back in starting lineups in the majority of formats.