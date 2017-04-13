Rockets' Troy Williams: Limited to three minutes in win
Williams (back) was able to play in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, but he posted just two points (1-2 FG) in three minutes.
Williams suffered a lower back contusion in Monday's game against the Clippers and was clearly not 100 percent. The team didn't push him, either, as the team had most of their regulars back after resting them on Monday. He is a reserve who will see sporadic playing time in the postseason, so only use him in the deepest of playoff fantasy leagues.
