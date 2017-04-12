Rockets' Troy Williams: Questionable Wednesday with back bruise
Williams is questionable for Wednesday's tilt against the Timberwolves due to a lower back contusion, Calvin Watkins of ESPN reports.
Williams suffered the injury during Monday's game against the Clippers. With the Rockets having clinched a playoff birth, it wouldn't be surprising if Williams was ultimately held out of Wednesday's game to keep him as fresh and healthy as possible for the postseason. Regardless, we should get more information as the team goes through pregame warmups.
