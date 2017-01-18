Ennis (coach's decision) failed to see the floor in a 109-103 loss to the Heat on Tuesday.

When both Patrick Beverley and James Harden are healthy, Ennis checks in as the Rockets' third-string point guard, which usually means that he won't see the court in competitive contests. Ennis has played in only three of the Rockets' nine January contests, logging no more than six minutes in any of his appearances.