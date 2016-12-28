Ennis contributed seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 18 minutes during a 123-107 win over Dallas on Tuesday.

Ennis got a season-high 18 minutes with Patrick Beverley (thigh) held out. Beverley is expected to return Friday against the Clippers, so Ennis will likely become a non-factor once again if that is the case. Even after Tuesday's game, Ennis is averaging just 3.8 minutes per game so far in December,

