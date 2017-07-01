Rockets' Zhou Qi: Agrees to mulit-year deal with Rockets
Qi and the Rockets agreed to terms on a multi-year contract on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Qi, the 43rd pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, spent the previous year in China after being drafted. The 21-year-old is 7-foot-2 and considered a long-term developmental prospect. Shot-blocking and rebounding are viewed as his strengths, but he has also shown an ability to stretch the floor as a three-point shooter. He is unlikely to make any impact with the Rockets in the 2017-18 season, but his move to Houston should be viewed as a positive step in the right direction.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...
-
Wolves land Butler in blockbuster
The Wolves landed a superstar, and the Bulls kickstarted their rebuild. Chris Towers breaks...
-
Russell gets a fresh start
The Lakers' decision to dump salary could prove to have huge ramifications for Fantasy players,...