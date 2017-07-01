Qi and the Rockets agreed to terms on a multi-year contract on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Qi, the 43rd pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, spent the previous year in China after being drafted. The 21-year-old is 7-foot-2 and considered a long-term developmental prospect. Shot-blocking and rebounding are viewed as his strengths, but he has also shown an ability to stretch the floor as a three-point shooter. He is unlikely to make any impact with the Rockets in the 2017-18 season, but his move to Houston should be viewed as a positive step in the right direction.