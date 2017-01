Smith was traded to the 76ers' D-League affiliate, the Delaware 87ers, from the Los Angeles D-Fenders on Sunday, Brian Seltzer of Sixers.com reports.

The 6-8 forward was a D-League All-Star in 2015, and has averaged 10.2 points on 49.2 percent shooting to go along with 3.8 rebounds in 18 D-League games this season.