Kelly was waived by the Hawks on Friday, ESPN.com's Marc Stein reports.

Though the Hawks' pending trade that will send Kyle Korver to the Cavaliers isn't yet official, Atlanta is expected to take back Mike Dunleavy and Mo WIlliams (ankle) in the deal, so they preemptively opted up a roster spot by letting Kelly go. The 25-year-old averaged only 5.2 minutes per game in his nine appearances with the Hawks this season. Assuming he goes unclaimed off waivers, Kelly will likely attempt to find a home in the D-League.