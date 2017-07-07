Kelly was waived by the Rockets on Friday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Rockets acquired Kelly last week prior to the Chris Paul trade, and while it looked as though Kelly was going to be headed to Los Angeles as part of the deal, the Rockets ultimately held onto him. However, Houston never had any plans to keep Kelly beyond Friday, as his contract for next season would have become guaranteed had he remained on the roster on July 8. Kelly will now become an unrestricted free agent and will look to catch on with another team as a reserve stretch-four.