Ryan Kelly: Waived by Houston
Kelly was waived by the Rockets on Friday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Rockets acquired Kelly last week prior to the Chris Paul trade, and while it looked as though Kelly was going to be headed to Los Angeles as part of the deal, the Rockets ultimately held onto him. However, Houston never had any plans to keep Kelly beyond Friday, as his contract for next season would have become guaranteed had he remained on the roster on July 8. Kelly will now become an unrestricted free agent and will look to catch on with another team as a reserve stretch-four.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...