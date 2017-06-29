Serge Ibaka: Set for free agency
Ibaka will be an unrestricted free agent when the free agency period begins Saturday.
With his deal set to expire, Ibaka will hit the market unrestricted and figures to be among the most coveted power forwards available this summer. The Raptors are reportedly interested in keeping the 27-year-old around, but Ibaka will likely receive multiple offers in the range of $20 million per season, so the decision will ultimately lie in his hands and could be influenced by whether or not Kyle Lowry returns. Ibaka, who came over from Orlando mid-season, averaged 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 23 games for the Raptors.
