Sergio Rodriguez: Agrees to long-term deal overseas

Rodriguez agreed to a deal with CSKA Moscow until 2020, freelance reporter David Pick reports.

The former Euroleague MVP will return overseas to continue his professional basketball career. He held a significant role with the 76ers last season, posting 7.8 points and 5.1 assists across 22.3 minutes per game. While the 31-year-old may have been able to garner a small roster spot on an NBA team, it appears that he will be going back overseas to be a legitimate contributor while in the late years of his prime. It seems doubtful at this point, however, that he will return to the NBA.