Shabazz Muhammad: Becomes unrestricted free agent
The Timberwolves pulled Muhammad's qualifying offer Sunday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Jace Frederick of the Twin Cities Pioneer Press reports.
Any realistic possibility of Minnesota keeping Muhammad seemingly went up in flames after the team signed forward Taj Gibson to a two-year, $28 million contract Sunday morning, as the Wolves only have around $3 million left in cap space with a number of roster spots to fill. The former UCLA standout started 77 out of the 78 games he played in last season for the Wolves and averaged 9.9 points and 2.8 boards across 19.4 minutes per outing.
