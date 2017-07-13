Spurs' Brandon Paul: Signs with Spurs
Paul signed a deal Thursday with the Spurs, freelance reporter David Pick reports.
Paul has been absent from the NBA since he was waived by the 76ers prior to the start of the 2016 season. The former Illinois star, however, has been very impressive in summer league thus far, averaging 14.3 points per game in Las Vegas and 16.5 points per game in Orlando. As of now, the Spurs have plenty of backcourt depth, so it's likely the team just keeps the guard through training camp and preseason before letting him go.
