Forbes was assigned Friday to the Austin Spurs of the D-League.

Forbes hasn't been part of the Spurs' regular rotation all season, only occasionally seeing meaningful minutes. With that said, Forbes has been very productive in the D-League this year, averaging 23.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 41 percent from behind the arc. His trip to Austin will provide him with the in-game opportunities that he's failing to get in San Antonio.