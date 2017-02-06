Forbes was assigned to the D-League's Austin Spurs on Monday.

Forbes was recently recalled from the D-League before Saturday's tilt against the Nuggets, although failing to record any minutes with the opportunity. However, he saw time against the 76ers on Feb. 2, tallying three minutes and just one field goal attempt. Although not being very productive in San Antonio, Forbes has been performing well in Austin, averaging 23.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists with 36.4 minutes per game.