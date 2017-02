Forbes was recalled from the D-League on Saturday, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Forbes will rejoin the Spurs in advance of Saturday's matchup with the Nuggets after playing for Austin on Friday night against Rio Grande Valley. The Michigan State product is averaging 22.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 12 D-League appearances.