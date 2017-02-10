Forbes was recalled from the D-League's Austin Spurs on Friday.

Forbes has bounced between the D-League and the NBA over the course of his rookie season, making 13 appearances for Austin and 19 for San Antonio thus far. With Friday's game against the Pistons marking the third of the Spurs' current eight-game road swing, Forbes will rejoin his teammates in his home state of Michigan. Despite that timely promotion, Forbes figures to continue in a deep bench role.